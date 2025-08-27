Minister Gomez tours TVET institutions

- Advertisement -

The Minister of Higher Education, Prof Pierre Gomez, on Sunday continued his nationwide tour of regional TVET institutions across the country.

Minister Gomez and team first visited Sinchu Yerro Wutta Agribusiness TVET Centre in CRR South, where he and delegation inspected ongoing construction works, including classrooms, offices, staff quarters, and student dormitories.

The delegation then proceeded to Madina Lamin Kanteh Multipurpose TVET Centre in CRR North, where the team toured fully equipped workshops and classrooms for automotive, welding, carpentry, and construction, as well as staff quarters and a cafeteria.

The Minister expressed satisfaction with the level of work at both sites but urged the contractors to do more to ensure the works are done by September 2026 as envisaged.

The Ministry’s delegation extends its sincere gratitude to MRC Holland Foundation, Brighter Futures, Governors, Chiefs, National Assembly Members, and local authorities for their continued support and ownership of these important national projects.