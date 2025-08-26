SK/West Nawettan: Bilbao leads opening week with a bang

By Saderr Cham
The first week of the new season in Serekunda West produced thrillers, sweats and guts for the 40 teams gunning for the league title.
Among the week’s epic matches were felllow newcomers Runn Mango FC and Newcastle, who in their maiden encounter, fought a 0-0 draw.
The impressive side of the week though was last year’s league cup finalist Bilbao FC, who trashed Tranquil FC 4-1, to open up a lead supported by a superior goal difference above the rest. Last year’s quarter finalist Babun Fatty secured a 3 -2 win against Serekunda West veterans (Old Hands).
Though they came out with a win, fans of Babun Fatty were not impressed that a team like Old Hands was able to keep them at bay and even shocked them with an equaliser that kept them worried throughout the match.
On rather emotional note, the much expected clash between Unicorns FC and Team Onana FC was postponed when news arrived of the demise of a parent of a Team Onana player.
Meanwhile, action resumes today as the season enters the second week with Jeshwang City, fresh from licking their wounds from a Super Cup defeat taking on Old Jeshwang in the afternoon kick off as Jarington FC meets Manga 11 in the evening.
Tomorrow, Wednesday, Cambell Town FC, fresh from a historic Super Cup triumph will take on Jattaz in the afternoon game while Real De Jeshwang lock horns with Happapa FC in the evening fixture.
Full Week Two fixtures:
Tue: Jeshwang City vs Old Jeshwang – 2:30pm
Tue: Jarington FC vs Manga 11 – 4:30pm
Wed: Cambell Town FC vs Jattaz – 2:3 pm
Wed: Real De Jeshwang vs Happapa FC – 4:30pm
Thu: Kanifing Layout FC vs Bundas FC – 2:30pm
Thu: Starboys FC vs Blackpool FC – 4:30pm
Fri: Newcastle vs Galaxy FC – 2:30pm
Fri: Kanifing United vs Tigers FC – 4:30pm
Sat: Runn Mango vs Celtic FC – 2:30pm
Sat: Luzan FC vs Erenjang United – 4:30pm
Sun: Tranquil FC vs Pipeline FC – 2:30pm
Sun: Tababi FC vs Bilbao FC – 4:30pm
Full Week One week results:
Blackpool 1 – 1 Bundas
Hunters FC 0 -1 Kanifing Layout FC
Tigers 0 – 0 Newcastle
Future Stars 1 – 0 Galaxy
Erenjang 0 – 0 Runn Mango FC
Pencha FC 1 – 0 Celtic FC
Bilbao FC 4 – 1 Tranquil FC
Anfield FC 2 – 0 Pipeline FC
Junction Bi FC 0 – 0 Gintos FC
Bk Central FC 1 – 1 Kaw Tally FC
Babun Fatty FC 3 – 2 Old Hands FC