ABDOULIE MANNEH SET TO SIGN IN GREECE

Gambian forward Abdoulie Manneh (20 years old) is set to leave Sweden to join Olympiakos, the powerhouse of Greek football.

Having burst onto the scene this season in the Allsvenskan with Mjällby AIF, the young striker made a name for himself with 6 goals and 4 assists in 19 matches, all as a starter. Signed in 2024 from Wallidan FC, he quickly caught the eye of several foreign clubs.

According to Greek media outlet SDNA, an agreement has been reached between Mjällby and Olympiakos. The player is expected in Athens to undergo his medical. However, Manneh won’t be leaving Sweden immediately. As confirmed by sporting director Hasse Larsson, he will be loaned back to Mjällby until the end of the season before making his permanent move to Greece.

