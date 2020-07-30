3 in custody over death of Bwiam boy By Mafugi Ceesay

- Advertisement -

Three people Saikou Sanyang, Lamin Sanneh and Babou Badjie – all from Bwiam village – have been arrested over the death of one Buba Sanyang, a young boy who died from suspected torture.

According to Hawa Sanyang, the elder sister of the deceased, the incident happened on Thursday after he was suspected to have been tortured by the trio.

- Advertisement -

Hawa called for immediate investigation into the matter in order to bring justice to the bereaved family who are in deep shock and sorrow.

Superintendent Lamin Njie, the spokesman of the Gambia Police Force was contacted about the incident. He said: “We can confirm the incident of torture leading to the death of an individual in Bwiam. Three persons have been arrested as suspects in the case and they are currently helping the police in their investigations.” He gave no further details.