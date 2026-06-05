32-year-old shopkeeper found hanged from a tree

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A tragic discovery has shocked the residents of Walandé, a village in the commune of Téssékéré in the Linguère department. Aliou Ba, a 32-year-old shopkeeper, was found dead, hanging from a tree just a few meters from the nearest houses. According to reports, it was his cousin, Gallo Ba, who made the grim discovery and alerted the family. Recounting the circumstances of the tragedy, Gallo Ba explained that the deceased had set out the prayer mats for the evening prayer around 7pm. After leading the prayer, Gallo noticed Aliou’s unusual absence. Intrigued, he approached Aliou’s father, who also confirmed that he hadn’t seen him. A search was immediately launched. It was near the concessions that Gallo Ba discovered the lifeless body of his cousin, hanging from a tree. The body was then taken to the morgue at the Dahra Djoloff health centre.

An investigation has been opened by the competent authorities to determine the exact circumstances of this death, Dakaractu reported

Touba: Drunk cattle herder who stabs cousin jailed

Ahmet Ka was sentenced by the Diourbel court of summary jurisdiction to six years in prison for attacking his cousin with a machete. This violent altercation, which occurred after alcohol consumption, left the victim seriously injured and requiring hospitalisation. The Diourbel Magistrates’ Court sentenced Ahmet Ka to six years in prison for assault and battery, following a violent attack on his first cousin in Touba-Ndindy. The incident occurred on 12th April in a field where the two cousins, aged approximately 24 and 25 respectively according to the case file, were grazing their herds of cows, goats, and sheep. According to statements made in court, the day took a turn for the worse after the defendant, identified as Ahmet Ka, consumed alcohol, having reportedly smoked several packets of cigarettes he had purchased the previous day at the weekly market in Gossas. In a state of advanced intoxication, the young shepherd joined his cousin, Seydou Ka, who was sitting under some trees smoking. He asked him for a cigarette. When the victim refused, accusing him of drinking alone, an argument broke out between the two men. According to the account of events, tensions quickly escalated. The defendant then allegedly left the scene and returned armed with a machete and struck his cousin several times. The case file mentions six machete blows, notably to the victim’s arms, torso, and back, before the latter collapsed and cried for help. Farmers, alerted by the cries, rushed to the scene, causing the alleged perpetrator to flee. The Ahmet was then arraigned and sentenced to six years in prison. Senenews

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Billionaire marabout questioned after attempt to escape

Serigne Faye, alias “Mara the Billionaire” who was extradited from The Gambia and is standing trial in Dakar for criminal conspiracy, unnatural acts, paedophilia, repeated rape of a minor, intentional transmission of HIV, resisting arrest, money laundering, and endangering the life of a police officer, was questioned by Criminal Investigation Division officers following his attempt to escape from the Abass Ndao Hospital in Dakar. When questioned, Faye attempted to justify his escape from the hospital by claiming it was a spur-of-the-moment decision. According to his version of events, it was only after his medical examination, when he returned to the restroom a second time for alleged diarrhoea, that he noticed the 40 cm window overlooked a deserted alley. He said he was seeking his freedom solely to end his life. He asserted that the seriousness of the charges against him had driven him to conceive this “suicide plan,” which he intended to carry out once released.

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