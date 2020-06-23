4 new Covid-19 cases confirmed

- Advertisement -

The Gambia’s coronavirus cases continue to hike as four new cases have been registered.

This takes the total number of cases in the country to 41.

According to the health ministry, the first case is a 24-year-old Nigerian who was ordinarily resident in Senegal but recently ventured into seeking employment opportunities in The Gambia. He was picked up at the border.

The second case is a Gambian antenatal mother with an elaborate travel history. The woman travelled from Senegal on 14 June with a dead body from France via Basse. “The corpse proceeded to an unknown destination. She then joined a commercial vehicle from Basse to Bundung with her 2 to 3-year-old child with other passengers,” the ministry said.

On 17 June, she sought antenatal care at the Bundung hospital. Her samples were collected a few days later before testing positive. Her child however tested negative.

The third case is a 6-month-old Gambian who recently returned from Senegal with his mother and his sister. Both his mother and sibling however tested negative.

The fourth case is a 42-year-old Gambian-Senegalese who also returned from Senegal where he contracted the virus.

Twenty-four persons were newly taken into quarantine, including 16 health worker contacts of the recently deceased case.

There are 13 active and three probable cases.