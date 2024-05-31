25.2 C
4 SENIOR EFSTH OFFCIALS SENT ON LEAVE

By Lamin Cham

At least four senior officials at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital have been sent on administrative leave, impeccable sources told The Standard.

According to our sources, the four are Finance Director Lamin Ceesay, Operations Director Adama Mbye, Procurement Officer, Nyima Jatta and Deputy Chief Medical Director Abubacarr Jagne. Our source also said the move is in connection with an ongoing audit exercise at the hospital where ‘massive corruption’ has been alleged by the board chairman Dr Adama Sallah who has himself been reportedly relieved of his position.

 Our source further said the deputy finance director has stepped in to run the hospital’s financial operations whereas Dr Sallah is replaced by Dr Sanyang as board chairman. According to our source, the measures have been requested by the National Audit Office as standard practice and it is not in any way suggesting that the affected officials are guilty of any offence so far.

