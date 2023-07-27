5 Gambian athletes off to Nigeria

Press release

The Gambia Athletics Association Wednesday morning delegated five athletes and a coach to Nigeria to participate in this year’s Wari Grand Prix and the ACAN Championship in Asaba and Abeokuta respectively.

The late invitation which arrived on Monday was quickly dealt with to avoid lateness and the following sprinters were quickly selected to travel with a coach.

1.Kebba Makalo

2.Lamin Camara

3.Sulayman Touray

4.Muhammed Camara

5.Modou Sanneh

The athletes left Banjul yesterday accompanied by Coach Mam Kewey Ceesay Njie.

The Wari Grand Prix is scheduled to start today Thursday while the ACAN championship will take place on 30 July. The athletes will compete in the Men’s 4x100m at both events.