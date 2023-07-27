Gambian Norway Cup team leaves town tomorrow

A team of 22 players and officials from the Gambia is flying to Oslo tomorrow to take part in the Norway Cup, the biggest youth football festival in the world. The Gambian team’s participation is coordinated by the country representative of Norway Cup Tijan Jaiteh also a Goodwill Ambassador for Gambian sports. The event which starts from 29 July to 6 August will feature some 30,000 players from countries across the world.

According to Ambassador Jaiteh, after the tournaments the Gambian team is expected to move to play a top academy team in Germany.

“We are delighted to be able to attend this year’s Norway Cup and be able to showcase young Gambian talents to the world. Our very presence at such a big international youth football event is enough of a success and we are hoping that our young boys would impress the many scouts who will attend from across the world. So I consider this as a national mission. We are very grateful to the president, the minster of sports, the GFF and all other stakeholders for their assistance to the mission,” Ambassador Jaiteh said.