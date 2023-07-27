EX-SCORPIONS SUPPORT TRC

The Team Restore Confidence (TRC) the official alternative opposition group in Gambian football led by Sadibou Kamaso has announced that they have received generous contribution of football materials from the former national team players. A statement from TRC published in its Facebook said the donations are a significant step forward in the development of grassroots football and beyond.

The items were graciously handed over by former international Ebou Sillah, representing the ex-scorpions.

During the handover ceremony, Mr Sillah expressed great delight in assisting in the development of young talents aspiring to become professional footballers. He emphasised the unwavering commitment of the ex-scorpions to extend their philanthropic efforts to Gambian youths and other like-minded groups, including TRC, with the aim of nurturing the next generation of football stars.

The president of TRC Sadibou Kamaso, expressed gratitude to the ex-scorpions for their continued support and assistance in equipping grassroots football with essential facilities for player development.

The Secretary General of TRC also took the opportunity to commend the ex-scorpions, emphasising that their generous act will positively impact the growth of football.

Ebou Sillah, the representative of the ex-scorpions, pledged to continue their efforts in promoting grassroots football in The Gambia and promised even more significant contributions in the future.

TRC assured that the football materials will be appropriately utilised for the betterment of young football enthusiasts.