Thursday, March 18, 2021
News

5 new Covid-19 deaths, 66 cases reported

96
corona
By Aisha Tamba

The Gambia yesterday reported 5 new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total number since March 2020 to 158. The highest death toll in a single day for a very long time.

Also, 66 new cases were registered, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to 5,085.

The report stated that a total of 741 new laboratory test results received (23 from MRCG and 718 from NPHL). Of these, 66 new samples tested positive, representing 8.9% test positivity rate.

67 high-risk contacts [of recently confirmed cases] were identified and their follow-up began in earnest.

The report also revealed that one COVID-19 patient absconded from one of the treatment centers, while

12 patients were newly discharged from treatment centres. The report further revealed that 83 people got discharged at least 10 days from the day they tested positive but evaded institutional isolation.

Seven patients are currently on oxygen therapy, 24 in hotel quarantine and 307 active cases.

