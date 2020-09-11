28 C
News

6 arraigned for attacking police station

By Bruce Asemota

The criminal trial involving six persons accused of attacking Brikama Misera Police Station in a bid to help a prisoner escape from lawful custody, commenced yesterday before Chief Magistrate Omar Cham of Brikama court.

The accused persons, Anta Secka; Famara Sanneh; Alpha Sowe; Sulayman Sanneh; Modou Lamin Dambelly and David Sambou are charged with four counts of assault, aiding prisoner to escape from lawful custody and stealing.
The prosecution led by Corporal 4906 Bangura alleged that the accused persons on 6 July, 2020 at Brikama Misera Police Station obstructed one Sergeant Makang MK Touray whilst in due execution of his lawful duty.

The prosecution further alleged that the accused persons on the said date and police station stole a smart phone, Galaxy 7, cash amount of D4000.00 belonging to police corporal Isatou Senghore, a TV remote control and destroyed case files and aided Sulayman Sanneh to escape from lawful custody.

Testifying before the court yesterday, the 1st prosecution witness; Sgt Makang M.K Touray disclosed that at about 19:00 hours on 6 July, whilst on duty at the said police station, one Naba Dibba came to lodge a complaint that one Adama Darboe was assaulted by Fatou Sanyang, Tida Sanyang and Sulayman Sanneh.

The witness further disclosed that upon receipt of the complaint, female police officers Corporal Mariama Jallow and Corporal Isatou Senghore were sent to locate them but the officers returned with Fatou Sanyang and Tida Sanneh as they could not find Sulayman Sanneh.

The witness testified that after listening to both parties, Tida Sanyang and Fatou Sanneh were charged and placed in a cell but after a while, Sulayman Sanneh came to the station and was interrogated and charged but he refused to enter the cell. The witness said one Anta Secka, the mother of Sulayman Sanneh said her son would not go into the cell and she rushed behind the counter which resulted to a push and pull between the police officers on duty and the other accused persons crossing over the counter to begin assaulting him.

The witness told the court that during the imbroglio, they realized that a smart phone, cash amount of D4000.00, a TV remote control, the case file prepared for the accused person Sulayman Sanneh were missing and the mobile phone screen of Corporal Mariama Jallow broken.
He revealed that during the commotion, Anta Secka collapsed and was taken to Brikama Health Centre.

Sgt Makang M.K Touray further told the court that he had informed the authorities and the task force team was contacted and the accused persons were arrested.
Hearing continues on 23 September, 2020.

