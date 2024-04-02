6 dead, 13 critically injured in Kiang accident

- Advertisement -

The Gambia police have confirmed the deaths of six people in a fatal accident in Kiang Nemakuta on Thursday.

“The Mansa Konko Mobile Traffic Unit responded to a tragic road traffic accident involving a sprinter van and a truck near Kiang Nemakuta on Thursday, 28 March 2024. The collision resulted in six fatalities and left 13 others critically injured. The injured passengers are currently receiving treatment at Soma Health Centre, Farafenni, and Banjul hospitals,” the police said in a statement released over the weekend.

According to the police, preliminary investigations indicate that the accident occurred due to a collision between the sprinter van and the truck possibly caused by an overtaking manoeuvre involving another vehicle (a pickup) which left the scene after the incident.

“The GPF extends heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and urges the public, especially drivers, to adhere strictly to traffic regulations, including speed limits, to prevent such tragedies in the future,” the police cautioned.