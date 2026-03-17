7 dead, 40 injured in accident near Tambacounda

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The Tambacounda region was the scene of a tragic traffic accident involving two passenger vehicles, with a provisional death toll of seven and more than forty injured.

The tragedy occurred in Nétéboulou, during a head-on collision between a minibus, a “Cheikhou Chérifou” type, travelling from Dakar to Guinea-Conakry, and a bus coming from Gouloumbou towards Tambacounda.

According to initial reports, the minibus attempted a reckless overtaking manoeuvre approaching a curve, placing itself directly in the path of the bus. The extremely violent impact caused significant material damage and a high number of casualties.

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Emergency teams quickly evacuated the injured to medical facilities in Tambacounda for treatment. Security forces conducted an investigation, and a formal inquiry has been launched to determine responsibility for the accident.

Given the frequency of collisions on this stretch of road, residents are calling for increased road safety measures to prevent further tragedies.