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Wednesday, March 18, 2026
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Gambia News

79 Gambian migrants sent back from Libya

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The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) announced on Friday that it had organised a voluntary return flight for 143 undocumented migrants from Tripoli this week.

The flight departed from Mitiga International Airport, transporting 79 migrants to The Gambia, followed by 64 migrants to Senegal, according to a statement from the organisation on its Facebook page.

The organisation assigned medical and administrative escorts to the migrants on board the aircraft to ensure a safe and humane journey, in coordination with the European Union Delegation to Libya.

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