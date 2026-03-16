AFRICAN REGION 2 GAMES IN BANJUL TO FEATURE 5 SPORTS

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Press release – AUSC Secretariat – Abuja: The organisers of the 2026 African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 2 Games in Banjul have revealed the sporting disciplines for the upcoming event.

The games, scheduled to take place in Banjul from 7-13th June, will feature five disciplines: athletics, basketball (3×3), beach volleyball, boxing, and African traditional games.

The event is expected to bring together young athletes from member states to compete and promote youth development, sports excellence, and regional unity.

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Under this partnership, Asky Airlines will provide travel and logistical support for athletes, officials, and stakeholders attending the regional multi-sport event. The collaboration is expected to strengthen cooperation between the sports and aviation sectors in Africa while ensuring the smooth movement of participating delegations to and from The Gambia.

The AUSC Region 2 Games mark a significant milestone for The Gambia’s sports development and highlight the country’s growing capacity to host international events, promoting youth empowerment, regional cooperation, and sports tourism.

The Gambia, through the Ministry of Youths and Sport, officially signed the Host Agreement with the African Union Sports Council back in 2025.