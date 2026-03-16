Kamaso calls for visionary leadership at GFF

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The leader of “Restore Confidence in Gambian Football”, Sadibou Kamaso, who is also an aspiring candidate in this year’s Gambia Football Federation election, has said Gambian football deserves committed, visionary and dedicated leadership in order to bring football to the people and the people to football. Writing on “Team Restore Confidence” Facebook page, Kamaso stated: “We stand at a threshold of a new era committed to transparency, innovation and the adherence to due diligence in the execution of duties bearing in mind that Gambian football is at a cusp of revolutionary transformation.”

A former GFF executive committee member himself, Mr Kamaso intends to contest the presidency for the second time in August when elections would be conducted.