SJAG appoints commission members for GFF presidential debates

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The Sports Journalists’ Association of The Gambia (SJAG) has announced the formal appointment of members to the SJAG Debate Commission ahead of the upcoming Gambia Football Federation Presidential Candidates Debate, scheduled to take place on 2nd May, 2026, at the Paradise Suites Hotel, Kololi.

The established commission will oversee all aspects of the debate’s organisation, ensuring that proceedings are conducted with the utmost integrity, fairness, and professionalism. This initiative forms part of SJAG’s continuous commitment to promote transparency, accountability, and informed dialogue within Gambian football.

The appointed members of the SJAG Debate Commission are as follows:

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Famara Fofana — Chairman

Fatoumatta Ceesay — Member

Muhammad S Bah — Member

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Lagamy Gumaneh — Member

All appointed members have confirmed their availability and expressed their commitment to upholding the standards and objectives of the SJAG.

The GFF Presidential Candidates Debate will provide an unprecedented opportunity for candidates to share their visions, policies, and commitments directly with the football community and the general public.