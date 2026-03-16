Senegal among biggest weapons buyers in sub-Saharan Africa

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Senegal and Mali have become leading arms importers in sub-Saharan Africa, driven by increased defence spending to counter insurgency and instability.

Nigeria is the region’s top arms importer, expanding air power and purchasing advanced weaponry from the United States, Italy, and Türkiye.

China is now the largest arms supplier to the region, followed by Russia and Türkiye, reflecting shifting global influence and Africa’s evolving security needs.

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According to new data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, arms imports into sub-Saharan Africa rose by 13% between the 2016–2020 and 2021–2025 periods, even as overall arms imports across Africa fell by 41%.

Unlike traditional North African arms importers such as Egypt, Morocco and Algeria, which often procure advanced weapons to maintain regional military dominance, many sub-Saharan African countries are increasing military purchases primarily to address internal security threats and insurgencies.

Nigeria emerged as the largest arms importer in sub-Saharan Africa, accounting for 16% of the region’s imports, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

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The country has increased defence procurement as it confronts insurgency, banditry and maritime security threats.

About six months ago, the United States Department of State approved a US$346 million arms sale to Nigeria, including precision-guided bombs and rockets, with contracts involving Lockheed Martin, RTX and BAE Systems.

Nigeria is also expanding its air power through a €1.2 billion agreement with Leonardo, which includes 24 M-346FA fighter aircraft, 12 AH-1Z Viper attack helicopters from the United States, and 10 AW-109 Trekker helicopters from Italy.

The Nigerian military has also deployed Bayraktar TB2 drones from Türkiye in counter-insurgency operations.

Senegal ranked as the second-largest arms importer in sub-Saharan Africa, accounting for 8.8% of regional imports.

The country has increased defence spending to modernise its armed forces and address instability across the Sahel.

Recent acquisitions include Puma M36 armoured personnel carriers from South Africa and three offshore patrol vessels; Walo, Niani and Cayor, to strengthen maritime security and protect offshore energy infrastructure.

In 2025, according to Africa Intelligence, Dakar approved a €317 million defence agreement with a Turkish supplier to improve operational readiness.

Senegal has also opened its first military vehicle assembly plant in Diamniadio, part of efforts to build a domestic defence industry.

The data also highlights growing competition among global powers seeking defence partnerships across Africa.

SIPRI data shows that China has become the largest arms supplier to sub-Saharan Africa, accounting for 22% of the region’s imports. Russia follows with 12%, while Türkiye accounts for 11%.

africa.businessinsider.com