Senegal-Gambia cooperation: Mouhamed Ba, CEO of TRS, named best economic operator

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The economic dynamism between Senegal and The Gambia was celebrated on Wednesday, 8th April, 2026. Mouhamed Ba, president and CEO of Transit Transport Rapide du Sénégal (TRS), received the prestigious Ragne Award, recognising the “Best Transport and Logistics Company in West Africa”.

This distinction, which also recognises his role as the best economic operator on the Dakar-Banjul axis, was presented to him in the presence of The Gambia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Director General of Customs.

Visibly moved, the CEO of TRS dedicated the trophy to his employees: “Behind every award, there are challenges, sacrifices, and an exceptional team. Thank you to the Prix Rangnée for this recognition,” he declared. This award confirms TRS’s leadership in the cross-border transport and sub-regional logistics sector.

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Seneweb