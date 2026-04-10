Police seize 400kg of cyanide in mining crackdown

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Senegalese police have successfully dismantled a chemical trafficking network in Kidira, seizing 400 kg of cyanide and 250 kg of zinc intended for illegal gold mining operations.

The targeted operation, conducted by the Kidira Special Police Station in the early hours of 31st March, focused on a sensitive unofficial crossing point known as “GMI Elements”. During the intervention, patrol officers intercepted a suspicious convoy and confiscated the dangerous cargo along with four motorcycles used for clandestine transport. While two individuals attempted to flee the scene, the swift response of the authorities resulted in the arrest of two drivers and the final recipient of the illicit chemicals.

Investigations revealed that the hazardous materials originated in a neighbouring country and were destined for various illegal mining sites in Diyabougou and Soreto. On 3rd April, the three suspects were brought before the prosecutor at the Tambacounda High Court to face charges related to their involvement in this criminal network. This case highlights the persistent challenges posed by illegal networks that support unregulated mining activities and the severe risks they introduce to regional security and the rule of law.

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Beyond the immediate criminal implications, the seizure has reignited urgent concerns regarding the environmental and health impacts of illegal gold mining. Experts warn that the unregulated use of cyanide and zinc poses a lethal threat to local soil, groundwater, and the safety of surrounding populations, with the potential for irreversible ecological disasters. In response, Senegalese authorities are calling for heightened cross-border surveillance and stricter enforcement to prevent the proliferation of such trafficking and to protect the region’s fragile ecosystems from further contamination.

APA