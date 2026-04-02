Ahmed Khalifa Niasse accuses Senegal of ‘high treason’ by not supporting Macky’s UN bid

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Ahmed Khalifa Niasse has spoken out about Senegal’s decision not to support former president Macky Sall’s candidacy for the position of UN secretary general.

According to him, despite current political differences, the state has a duty to support this candidacy. He believes that access to this prestigious position would be beneficial for Senegal’s international image, particularly given the country’s current financial and sporting difficulties. “When access to such a position is beneficial for Senegal’s international image, not supporting it is nothing short of high treason,” he declared.

He added that Senegal, as a nation, transcends partisan interests and that decisions must be made in the best interests of the country. “Regardless of how the internal dispute between Pastef and APR plays out in Senegal, we must remain level-headed,” he emphasised.

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Niasse also reiterated that the dominant position of a political party cannot justify its viewpoint becoming that of the entire nation. For him, decisions must be guided by a nationalism that takes precedence over everything else. “I am not a Macky supporter, far from it. My public statements attest to that. But, in any case, we must give credit where credit is due,” he concluded.

Seneweb