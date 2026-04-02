Thiès beefs up security ahead of Independence Day

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The Senegalese department of Thiès, located 70 km west of Dakar has witnessed a major security operation days before it is scheduled to host the country’s Independence Day celebrations on 4th April.

The operation conducted jointly by the National Police and the National Gendarmerie is part of the campaign against insecurity, and crime prevention, prompting the mobilisation of significant human and logistical resources.

Interior Minister Mouhamadou Bamba Cissé, personally oversaw the operation, accompanied by several administrative and security officials, including the director of public security, the governor of the Thiès region, the central police commissioner, and the commander of the Central-West Gendarmerie Legion.

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A total of 360 personnel were deployed in the department.

The operation involved 100 officers from the Mobile Intervention Group (GMI) and five operators from the Multipurpose Intervention Brigade (BIP) for the police, as well as 149 intervention personnel from the gendarmerie.

Thirteen rapid intervention vehicles were deployed to ensure the mobility and effectiveness of the units involved, according to a statement from the National Police.

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The security network was established through the installation of seven strategic checkpoints, supported by two motorised patrols on roads deemed sensitive. This reinforced presence allowed for systematic checks and searches.

Following these operations, 74 individuals were apprehended.

Among them, 58 were detained for identity checks, seven for public intoxication, six for questioning, two for theft in a group, and one for possession of narcotics, specifically three ecstasy tablets.

In parallel, the traffic control operation yielded significant results. Twenty-four vehicles and 31 motorcycles were impounded. Law enforcement also seized 189 traffic-related documents and issued fixed fines totaling 573,000 CFA francs.

Through the operation, the authorities intend to strengthen deterrence against security threats and reaffirm the presence of defence and security forces on the ground.

APA