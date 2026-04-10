Senegal court acquits Aisha Fatty in case with jilted lover Thiam

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By Kemeseng Sanneh

(Kexx News)

A court in Senegal has cleared Aisha Fatty of all criminal charges filed against her by Abdoulaye Thiam, bringing an end to a legal battle that had drawn public attention.

The court first addressed several preliminary legal hurdles before reaching its final verdict. Notably, the judge rejected defence motions regarding jurisdiction and pending litigation, opting instead to allow the public prosecution to proceed to a full hearing on the merits of the case.

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In its final decision, the court declared the “dismissal of Aisha Fatty from the purposes of the prosecution” the legal equivalent of a full acquittal. The ruling suppressed the criminal charges that had been levelled against her, concluding that the prosecution’s case did not meet the required burden of proof for a conviction.

The legal blow for the opposing side did not end with the acquittal. While the court formally recognised Abdoulaye Thiam as a “civil party” in the proceedings, it ultimately rejected his pursuit of damages.

In conclusion to the civil portion of the trial, the judge dismissed all of Thiam’s claims, labelling them as “ill-founded”. As a result of the total dismissal of both the criminal and civil complaints, the court ruled that all associated legal costs and court fees will be covered by the public treasury rather than the parties involved.

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As of this afternoon, representatives for Abdoulaye Thiam have not yet confirmed whether they intend to appeal against the ruling. Unless an appeal is filed within the statutory timeframe, yesterday’s decision will remain unchanged.