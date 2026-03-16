Senegal workers’ unions slate April 8 for national demo

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The Trade Union Front for the Defence of Labour has announced a major national march scheduled for 8th April, 2026, to protest what it calls the “prejudices” suffered by workers in Senegal.

The workers will also demand urgent measures to improve their working and living conditions.

Speaking to the press in Dakar on Friday, the coalition, which brings together a dozen labour unions, called on all workers, trade unions, civil society actors, and social forces to mobilise massively for this demonstration.

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According to its leaders, this mobilisation constitutes a “decisive moment” for the defence of social rights.

The Trade Union Front is particularly denouncing the unjustified deductions made from the salaries of striking teachers in February.

According to the coalition, these measures infringe upon the right to strike and trade union freedoms. It is therefore demanding the immediate reimbursement of the deducted amounts and the cessation of all measures it considers sanctions related to the exercise of trade union rights. The trade unions are also calling for a “frank and sincere” dialogue with the government to examine workers’ demands in several sectors, including education, healthcare, and public administration.

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They are also demanding full respect for the commitments contained in the National Pact for Social Stability, signed between the state, employers, and social partners to maintain a peaceful social climate.

On Labour Day, 1st May, 2025, Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko and his government signed the National Social Stability Pact (PNSS).

This tripartite agreement, concluded between the state of Senegal, employers’ organisations, and workers’ unions, is valid for three years and aims to establish social stability conducive to the country’s economic development.

The Trade Union Front is also insisting on the need to end what it considers abusive layoffs, strengthen worker protections, and improve wage policies in the face of the rising cost of living.

The unions warn that further actions could be considered if their demands are not met by the authorities. Among the options being discussed is the organisation of a general strike, which could affect several sectors of the economy.

APA