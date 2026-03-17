Arraigned ex-GRA staff faces another fraud case

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By Amadou Jadama

A former staff member of the Gambia Revenue Authority, Fatou Secka, has been dragged to court accused of obtaining money by false pretence.

Appearing before Principal Magistrate Muhammed Krubally of the Banjul court on a single count of obtaining money by false pretence, Secka, who was unrepresented, denied any culpability.

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Inspector Kebbeh alleged that on 12th January, Fatou Secka intended to defraud one Omar Bah the sum of D360,000 in Banjul on the pretext that she will secure two Nissan Rogue, one Toyota Rav 4, two Range Rovers and one Toyota van for him from GRA auction sales which representation she knew was false.

Secka pleaded with the court for adjournment on the ground that her lawyer was not in court. But the prosecutor urged the court to proceed with the case as his first witness was already in court and ready to testify.

But the magistrate adjourned the hearing and granted bail to the accused in the sum of D360,000 with one responsible Gambian surety.

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Fatou Secka is facing similar charges at the Bundung.

She was accused of fraudulently obtaining D1.8 million from one Yankuba Bayo of Wellingara on the pretext of selling him two Renault Premium trucks in July 2024 at Wellingara, which representation she knew was false. “