9 Pastef protesters charged

By Tabora Bojang

Police have confirmed that nine people believed to be supporters of proscribed Senegalese political movement Pastef have been charged with unlawful assembly. The group were reportedly arrested in Banjul on Tuesday as they assembled to protest against President Macky Sall who was commissioning a new Senegalese school in the capital.

The group is angry with the detention of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko and the outlawing of his party.

According to the police, all nine have been released on bail.