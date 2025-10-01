A message of unity and support from the deputy foreign sectary NPP

- Advertisement -

By Lamin J Jawara,

Deputy Secretary Diaspora

National People’s Party

As I sit down to write to you from Barcelona, Spain, my heart is heavy with grief and concern. The recent disturbances that have shaken our nation have left us all in shock and sorrow. I want to extend my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, particularly the family of Omar Badjie, and to all those who were injured, including our brave law enforcement officers. May the Almighty grant them strength and solace during this difficult time.

I am writing to express my full support for President Adama Barrow’s address to the nation. His words, filled with compassion, wisdom, and a call to unity, resonated deeply with me, and I believe they will with all of us. The President’s message is a timely reminder of our shared responsibility to uphold peace, stability, and the rule of law in our beloved country.

As a nation, we cherish our democracy and the freedoms we enjoy. The right to peaceful protest is fundamental to our democratic values, and it is crucial that we exercise this right in a manner that respects the rights of others and the rule of law. Let us reject violence, destruction of property, and any form of unrest that undermines our progress and unity.

I am heartened by the President’s assurance that the government is listening and committed to addressing the grievances of all Gambians, especially our youth. Our young people are the heart and hope of our nation, and it is imperative that we provide them with opportunities to express themselves and contribute to our national development.

As members of the diaspora, we may be far from home, but our love for the Gambia and our commitment to its progress remain unwavering. Let us stand in solidarity with our fellow citizens and support the President’s call for unity, peace, and constructive engagement. Let us work together to build a Gambia that is defined by stability, prosperity, and respect for one another.

To our security forces, I echo the President’s call for continued professionalism, restraint, and respect for the rights of all citizens. Your role is critical in maintaining peace and order, and we have every confidence in your ability to uphold the Constitution and protect public order with wisdom and integrity.

In these challenging times, let us draw strength from our shared values and our resilience as a people. Let us reaffirm our commitment to the Gambia and work towards a future that is brighter for all of us. May the Almighty bless our nation and guide us towards greater peace and progress.

Thank you, Mr President, for your leadership and your message of hope and unity. We stand with you and with each other as we navigate these difficult times.