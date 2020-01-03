Absolute Weekend with Youssou Ndour

Gambians, Absolute Entertainment is delighted to commemorate its annual ‘Absolute Weekend’ by Africa’s biggest and most loved musical legend, Youssou N’Dour.

This year, the location for the gala dinner will be at the Coco Ocean Resort and Spa. On the 10th of January and the Garnda Bal on the 11th January at the Independence Stadium

With over thousands of attendees last year, it is a known fact that Youssou N’Dour is the biggest musician of all time and that his music captivates both young and the old from all over the world .

Come gather for a night filled with ambiance with performances from top artists across the country supported by live bands and delicious food.