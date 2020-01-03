If you are a fan of Masquerades ‘huntings’ then you would probably know about the annual hunting festival between ‘Ekum Baba’ and ‘Odilleh’ that occurs every New Year’s day in Banjul.

The showmanship between these two big hunting societies goes a while back. These groups come to the streets of Banjul every year to battle for the title of best animal heads/ masques & costumes.

Aside from the battle itself, people are drawn to other masquerades and the festive atmosphere with fireworks musical performances , entertainment and more!