Action Man calls Barrow to action

By Tabora Bojang

Elder statesman and former minister and diplomat Bala Garba Jahumpa famously called Action Man has asked President Barrow to reflect on the recent local government results as a call to action over many lapses in recent past.

Jahumpa said the election is a demonstration of how much Gambians are disappointed with the current negative state of affairs in the country and warned that unless Barrow takes action it would haunt him in the 2026 elections.

Jahumpa then went to list a litany of things including unsatisfactory steps towards fighting corruption with scandals rocking many public institutions including the Central Bank, the controversial airport fee and high crime rate, all of which he said led to the poor opinion of people. Jahumpa said the president must begin to show decisive leadership to regain trust.