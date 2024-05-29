ADB appoints Gambian Director General for West Africa

- Advertisement -

Press release

Lamin Barrow, a Gambian, has been appointed Director General for West Africa at the African Development Bank, effective next month.

Prior to his appointment, he was Director General, Nigeria Country Department, in the Regional Development, Integration & Business Development Vice Presidency.

Mr Barrow who joined ADB since the year 2000, brings into this new role extensive knowledge and rich experience in policy analysis, strategic management, project finance, regional integration, and public and private partnerships.

He holds a Master of Arts degree in Economic Policy from Boston University, USA (1989) and a B.Sc. Honours in Economics from the University of Ibadan, Nigeria (1985). He is also an alumnus of executive programs in finance from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, USA, and investment and risk analysis from Queens University, Canada. As Director General for Nigeria, Mr Barrow helped strengthen the Bank’s development cooperation with the Federal Government of Nigeria and forged strategic partnerships with other key stakeholder groups.

He also led efforts to enhance the performance and quality of the Bank’s US$ 4.5 billion portfolio in Nigeria, including roll out of flagship initiatives. Since joining the Bank in 2000 as Senior Financial Analyst, Infrastructure Department, he assumed other positions progressively, including Principal Country Programme Officer, Rwanda Country Office; Resident Representative in Ethiopia; Manager, Operations, Technical Support and Regional Approaches, Transition States Support Department; Manager, Cabinet Office of the President with the rank of Director and Director, Joint Secretariat Support Office for the African Development Bank, African Union Commission and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.

Prior to his career with the Bank, he worked at the Gambia National Investment Board as Head of Project Development Unit and Division Manager, Export Promotion and Development. He also served as Principal Economist at the Policy Analysis Unit in the Office of the President, Republic of The Gambia, before joining the Company for Habitat & Housing in Africa (Shelter-Afrique), where he occupied various positions. Commenting on his appointment, Mr Barrow said: “I am grateful to President Adesina for his confidence and this great opportunity to serve in this new role”.