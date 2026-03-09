ADVISER SAYS BARROW ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN ADDRESSING MIDDLE EAST CRISIS

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Special Presidential Adviser Momodou Sabally yesterday confirmed to The Standard that President Adama Barrow is “actively engaged” in diplomatic means through his role as chairman of the 15th Islamic Summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to address the Middle East crisis.

The recent military actions involving the US, Israel, and Iran have heightened Middle East instability, risking civilian harm and global security fallout.

On 4th March, President Barrow’s office issued a statement expressing deep concern over these developments, warning of further destabilisation in the “fragile” region.

As OIC chairman, Barrow reiterated calls for restraint, UN Charter compliance, and protection of civilians under international law.

However his critics said his efforts appeared underwhelming and that he should have been more vocal and more visible and should have by now called an emergency meeting of the OIC member states to discuss the crisis.

But speaking to The Standard on the matter, Mr Sabally said the president is effectively playing his role as chairman of the OIC but given “the sensitive nature” of the conflict at hand, “we cannot publicise all of his initiatives”.

He explained: “Global institutions like this don’t work that way. Meetings and consultations are on-going at technical and ministerial levels. Summit level meetings (at heads of states or government level) can only come up as and when appropriate advice from the appropriate levels in the hierarchy of the organisation.”

He said OIC meetings have been happening and will continue to happen at the appropriate level where The Gambia is properly represented as current chair of the organisation.

“President Barrow also issued an official statement calling for de-escalation and restraint in the conflict while urging all parties to respect international law as enshrined in the statutes of organisations like the UN. It is quite obvious that this is only logical,” he stated.

Sabally said the solution to the conflict is dialogue. “And President Barrow has emphasised the need for such. It is his position that disputes should be addressed through peaceful means. He emphasised that dialogue, diplomacy, and constructive engagement remain the most viable avenues for reducing tensions and advancing sustainable peace.”