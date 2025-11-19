Africa Missions Pastor Folu Adeboye speaks at Gambia digital leap app launch

- Advertisement -

Africa Missions Global Visionaire, Pastor (Mrs.) Folu Adeboye, on Saturday, November 15, delivered a goodwill message at the official launch of the Gambia Digital Leap App, an initiative resulting from a strategic collaboration between Africa Missions Global and the Government of The Gambia.

Her remarks reaffirmed the organisation’s unwavering commitment to equipping young Africans with quality education and digital skills for a prosperous and transformative future.

The event, held at the Dauda Jawara International Conference Centre, The Gambia, had in attendance the Vice President of The Gambia, Mohammed BS Jallow, represented by the Minister for Defence who also serves as the Minister of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment Baboucar Ismaila Joof, alongside corporate organisations, development partners, educational leaders, and students.

In her goodwill message, Pastor Folu Adeboye expressed profound gratitude to the Government of The Gambia, development partners, school leaders, and the Africa Missions Global team in The Gambia for their support.

She described the launch of the App as “another remarkable milestone in our shared mission to empower the next generation through knowledge, innovation, and faith-inspired digital programmes.”

Referencing the Horizon 2033 Vision, Africa Missions Global’s continent-wide framework for transformation, she emphasised that the Digital Leap initiative represents “a bold and timely step towards transforming the future of education and employability in Africa.”

Represented at the event by the Global Executive Administrator of Africa Missions Global, Ms Bukola Oguntibeju, Pastor Folu Adeboye added that “Across Africa and around the world, the work towards achieving the Horizon 2033 Vision continues to advance with impact, bringing transformation, empowerment, and renewed hope to communities.”

She commended the progress being made in The Gambia and highlighted the launch of the Digital Leap App as a reflection of a collective passion to equip young people with relevant skills, values, and opportunities.

Reaffirming Africa Missions Global’s mandate to impact over 100 million lives globally, she described the initiative as “a beacon of hope bridging the gap between education and livelihood through technology, mentorship, and value-driven learning.”

Pastor Folu Adeboye further emphasised that education must be anchored on tolerance, love for humanity, and empowerment for sustainable development, reduced inequality, and a more compassionate society.

She applauded the Government of The Gambia, Africa Missions Global leadership, corporate partners, and project supporters for their collaboration, praying that the initiative would “illuminate pathways of opportunity, foster creativity, and inspire Africans to rise as solution-bearers.”

Adeboye expressed hope that the Digital Leap Programme will serve future generations to encourage them to learn, innovate, and thrive in a rapidly changing world.

Also, speaking at the event, the Regional Coordinator of Africa Missions Global – The Gambia, Dr Sesan Akinnawo, reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to meeting local needs while advancing its global mandate.

Akinnawo noted that in recent years, Africa Missions Global has carried out several impactful interventions including providing educational materials, ICT equipment to teachers in public schools, and other social support programmes.

He announced that the launch of the AI Education Application, developed in partnership with the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education of The Gambia and other partners, describing it as a shared effort to harness technology as a tool for learning, creativity, and national development.

The App, he explained, is designed to inspire students to learn independently, think creatively, and acquire essential digital literacy skills for the 21st century.

Also speaking, the technical partner for the App development, Dr Fola Ojuola, reviewed the App’s design and functionality, noting that it will serve as a guide for students in choosing appropriate careers and preparing them for the world of work.

The Vice President’s speech, presented by the Minister for Defence, was centered on the theme “Building Our Future Together.”

He emphasized the need to prioritise young people, who make up the majority of the population in The Gambia and across Africa, not only as beneficiaries of development but as architects and drivers of progress.

He called for increased investments in quality education, skills development, and meaningful employment opportunities, as well as the inclusion of youth in decision-making processes at all levels.