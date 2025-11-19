Harvest Intercontinental Church celebrates silver jubilee

- Advertisement -

Harvest Intercontinental Church, The Gambia, marks a remarkable milestone as it celebrates 25 years of existence this year. The celebration is a testament to the Church’s dedication to faith, service and humanitarianism. The commemoration began Monday November 17 with distribution of vital food commodities to vulnerable families in Manjai Kunda.

Speaking at the distribution of the food items to the needy families, Reverend Patrick S Taylor, National overseer of Harvest Intercontinental Church, shared his memories and experiences of establishing the church and its growth over the past two decades into a vibrant congregation that represents faith, love and service to community. He attributed the church’s success to the dedication, commitment and selflessness of community members, earlier members of the church and all partners in and outside the Gambia.

“The Harvest Intercontinental Church started in 2000 and by the grace of God we are here today celebrating 25 years of existence. To start this week of celebration, we have decided to be a blessing to the needy families in our community by sharing food stuff such as rice, onion and cooking oil to each family. We thank God for what he has done to preserve us in a community that is so peaceful and we look ahead with excitement and hope for the future,” Reverend Patrick said.

He stressed the importance of caring and sharing especially with the needy. “The holy scripture tells us that we must seek one another’s interest and that when we are strengthened we must be able to strengthen others, when we are careful, we must be able to care for one another. God cares for everyone and if you have the spirit of God in you, you must be able to share with other sand that is what we are doing with our community today,” he said.

Therese Mendy, a community resident and beneficiary of the food support, appreciated the food donation and prayed for the Church’s continuous blessing. She explained that since its inception, the Church has not only become a spiritual home but also well engaged in the life of the community. She added that the food items donated will go a long way in helping them and their families. Other beneficiaries also made similar remarks.

Reverend Joseph Gomez, a long standing member of the church highlighted the courage and determination of founding members of the church and community volunteers whose good efforts made the church achieve this remarkable milestone.

Events marking the celebration include a prayer rally, breakthrough revival, anniversary dinner, praise and worship night and thanks giving day slated for Sunday.