Global Properties boss testifies on business with Pablo Diabi

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

Saul Frazer, a prominent businessman and owner of Global Properties Real Estate Company yesterday testified in the high profile Pablo Diabi and Co case, at the high court in Banjul.

Pablo Diabi is standing trial on money laundering and other charges.

- Advertisement -

Mr Frazer’s testimony centered on the property transactions his company had with Diabi.

According to Frazer, Diabi had purchased three properties from his company, with the sales ranging from €136,000 to €138,000 euros.

He described the transactions with the accused as transparent, adding that his company accepts various modes of payment, including cash and bank transfers.

- Advertisement -

Responding to question from Counsel Jobarteh regarding cash payments, Frazer stated that cash transactions are normal.

When Counsel Jobarteh further questioned Frazer whether he knows about the Money Laundering Act, he responded, “I’m just aware of it.”

When asked to elaborate on the transactions, Frazer described them as “normal,” involving an initial payment of 75% followed by a 30% installment.

He also confirmed the existence of documentation for the properties and was able to identify the documents.

“Because, this is a normal agreement, it has a feature of our logo,” he explained.

Counsel Jobarteh applied to tender the documents into evidence, and they were admitted and marked as P21, P22, and P23.

The second set of documents pertained to the second accused, Nadilin. Frazer identified these documents as well. However, Counsel Tambadou, representing the accused, pointed out that the date of the document had not been mentioned.

Despite this, Justice Jaiteh admitted the sale agreement and receipts into evidence, marking them as P24, P25, P26, and P27.

The court adjourned the case to November 20.