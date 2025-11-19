Barrow boasts of conquering electricity problem nationally  

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama on tour

The Gambian leader President Adama Barrow has declared that no Gambian should demand electricity from him anymore as he has already, or is well on course to electrify the whole country

“ I took it upon myself, that I would take electricity to all Gambians, whether they are on the top of mountains or inside a hole,” President Barrow told the people of Kurau Arafang in Sandu, URR on Monday.

He said the needs of the people must now shift to something else because electricity is his own project and even if it means breaking the bank, he would ensure that the electricity expansion project reached all areas.

President Barrow said he has a duty to deliver on all his promises and he is grateful to have achieved a lot in that area.

“The electricity situation in The Gambia now cannot be compared to the past. Even those living in the bush have access to electricity and all the villages became a capital city. So, I don’t want you to ask me for electricity,” he told the people of Sandu.

Commenting on the roads, President Barrow vowed that he would construct all the roads in the country gradually.

“My development projects would reach the doorstep of every Gambian. I made a promise and I would fulfill it by Allah’s will,” he said.

The tour continues