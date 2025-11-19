Central Bank reveals over D1 billion deposited from sale of Jammeh’s assets since 2017 

- Advertisement -

By Sirrah Touray

The Governor of the Central Bank Buah Saidy yesterday told a parliamentary enquiry into the sale of former president Jammeh assets that the Janneh Commission account opened on September 8, 2017, where proceeds from the sale of Jammeh’s assets are deposited by the Receiver, continues to attract significant financial activities.

“The first recorded transaction occurred on September 24, 2017 and since then, the account has seen deposits totaling approximately D1.68 billion, with withdrawals close behind at D1.58 billion. As of the latest update, the account holds a closing balance of around D101 million,” Governor Saidy told the enquiry. He said recent deposits include D11 million on October 28, 2025, D80 million on November 4, 2025, and D10 million on November 10, 2025, all made by the Receiver, Alpha Capital. He said most of these large deposits have been made via the Automated Funds Transfer (AFT) or digital system, streamlining the flow of funds.

- Advertisement -

This account, managed under strict instructions from the Accountant General’s Department, has been at the center of discussions due to the substantial sums involved and the complex system of approvals and transfers. Questions remain about the controls surrounding withdrawals and the frequency of written versus electronic transfer instruction.

Another controversial part of the testimony was the buying and selling of property between government agencies, such as Futurelec building which is a government entity bought by the Central Bank of the Gambia.

As billions of public funds flow through these accounts, the revelations exposed a system where oversight is limited, and control over government money rests heavily with a small group, fueling calls for tighter scrutiny and transparency.