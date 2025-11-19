Minor ‘impregnated by guardian’ dies at childbirth 

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

A 14-year old girl from Pirang Kombo East, allegedly impregnated by her aunt’s husband, died at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital on Monday after delivering a baby boy, family sources told The Standard.

According to the source, the girl was abused by her aunt’s husband identified as Carlos Sonko who allegedly raped her on several occasions and later got her pregnant when she was just 13 years old.

“Every time he [Carlos] slept with the girl, he would threaten her that he was going to kill her if she ever discloses anything about the affair to his wife, her aunt. But when the pregnancy grew, the girl finally confessed to her aunt that it was Sonko who impregnated her,” our source said.

Angry with her husband’s alleged conduct, the aunt reported the matter to the Mandinaba police but police sources told The Standard that Sonko has not been arrested apparently having fled in to hiding.

According to the family source, the girl delivered a baby boy late in the night Sunday after been referred from Brikama health centre but soon after, on Monday morning, she was pronounced dead.

Our source said the girl’s dead body is at the EFSTH mortuary while the baby is receiving life support at the hospital.

Police spokesperson ASP Modou Musa Sisawo confirmed that the matter was reported to the Mandinaba police and investigation has since started but the suspect is on the run. He said the police will continue to hunt him.

Sisawo confirmed that the police also received an update from the family that the girl had delivered but passed away yesterday. He dismissed allegations that the police are not doing enough to apprehend the suspect. “The family is in contact with the police to continue the manhunt,” he said.

When contacted for further clarity, EFSTH spokesperson Kebba Sanneh confirmed the incident.

“The patient (girl) was referred to the Hospital from the Kanifing General Hospital on Friday with complications and upon arrival she was referred to the emergency unit where she eventually passed away on Monday.” Mr Sanneh confirmed that the baby is alive.