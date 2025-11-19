BARROW URGES DARBOE TO DROP PRESIDENTIAL AMBITION AND JOIN HIM

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

President Adama Barrow has issued an emphatic call to his political godfather and leader of the main opposition UDP Ousainu Darboe, to acknowledge and appreciate the unprecedented strides his administration has made in transforming the nation, especially in historically underserved regions such as Sandu in the URR.

Addressing a meeting in Sandu on Monday in the ongoing Meet The People Tour, the president highlighted the sweeping developmental projects and socio-economic reforms delivered by his administration.

He pointed specifically to the infrastructural breakthroughs in Sandu and Basse, two key rural areas long neglected by previous governments.

“This is why I want to send a message to my father (Ousainu Darboe) to watch what happened in Sandu today and accept God’s will and join me,” he said. President Barrow urged the community of Sandu and all supporters of the NPP to ensure that they register all eligible voters ahead of the 2026 presidential election.

Under Barrow’s leadership, these districts have seen unprecedented investments in road construction, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, and critical agricultural support services, which have tangibly improved the living standards of thousands.

Barrow stressed that the development taking place in these regions is historic—never before has the Gambian government demonstrated such commitment to rural transformation. He said his administration only focuses on development.

Message to Sandu

The president urged the people of Sandu to do their utmost to register all eligible voters in the area who must also make sure that they cast their ballots on Election Day. “If you want to support your candidate, you must have a voters’ card and ensure that on the day of the election no matter how hot the sun is or busy you are, you must sacrifice everything and ensure you cast your vote,” he said.

He reminded the meeting that some people are coming all the way from the United States to come and cast their vote in The Gambia.

“Some of them will come all the way to Basse just to vote for their candidate while some of you who are here will claim that the polling station is far and because of that you would refuse to cast your vote. All of us should take a stand regarding that,” he stated.

He reminded the people of Sandu that he is from Basse and that even though former president Jawara was not from Basse, the people of Basse supported him throughout his reign, which they did also for President Jammeh too.

“So now that the presidency has left CRR and West Coast to URR, you people should take ownership and take the lead so that others would follow you,” Barrow told the people of Sandu.

He predicted that The Gambia in the next five years will be so developed that it would be unrecognisable to visitors.

Turning to the presidential tour, the Gambian leader commended the community of Sandu for coming out in large numbers to listen to him.

“The kind of welcome and treatment I receive here today, I am not sure any of my predecessors got such a treatment. This has sent a strong signal to those who don’t like President Barrow that Sandu is no go area for them,” he said.