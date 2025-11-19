The increase in murder cases

- Advertisement -

The recent surge in reported murders across The Gambia is more than a statistical anomaly — it is a growing crisis that demands urgent national attention. Once regarded as a relatively safe country in West Africa, The Gambia now grapples with a wave of homicides that citizens and political leaders alike describe as “unprecedented.”

Between 2022 and early 2024, many murder cases were formally registered, according to the Interior Ministry. But many believe that figure understates the real magnitude of the problem: opposition politicians, civil society groups, and ordinary Gambians point to a deeper sense of insecurity. The Coalition of Progressive Gambians (CoPG), for instance, has sounded a stark warning that the country’s crime wave is fuelled by under-resourced security services and porous institutional defences.

The government, meanwhile, insists the situation is not as dire as public perception suggests. Interior Minister Abdoulie Sanyang recently defended the record, asserting that The Gambia maintains one of the lowest crime rates in West Africa. The Gambian Police Force also clarified that a spate of recent murders resulted primarily from domestic violence, not broader patterns of gang or random crime.

- Advertisement -

Even if not all killings stem from organised crime, the emotional toll is real — families grieve, and communities fear that more violence is inevitable. Political leaders have called on the government to invest more deeply in its security apparatus, while youth unemployment, poverty, and drug abuse are frequently cited as root causes.

Ultimately, The Gambia’s rising murder rate is a barometer of broader institutional challenges. It calls for more robust social safety nets, serious reforms in policing, and a national dialogue on justice, security, and accountability. If left unchecked, the loss of life will erode not just public safety but the very fabric of trust that holds society together.