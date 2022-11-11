Africell spearheads GRTS coverage of 2022 World Cup

By Lamin Cham

GSM giants Africell will partner national broadcaster GRTS as the main sponsor to air the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, beginning this month.

The deal was signed yesterday by Africell’s CEO Hussein Diab Ghanem and GRTS DG Malick Jeng.

Mr Ghanem commented about his company’s long history of partnership with GRTS over major sport events like the World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations for the last two decades. He said Africell has always been in support of Gambian sports and will do whatever it takes to bring major sports events to the door-step of Gambians.

GRTS DG Malick Jeng celebrated the partnership with kind words for Africell’s contribution to national development.

Musa Sise, Director of Corporate Affairs at Africell, responsible for the overall supervision of the coverage, said, as usual, this partnership will be an exciting episode that will make Gambians enjoy the World Cup through their own lenses. “We will bring panel of analysts with insightful knowledge of the world game that will be enjoyed by all. A total of 64 matches will be aired from November 20 to 18 December in Qatar and through this partnership Gambians will not miss one,” Sise said. The signing was attended by senior management team members of both institutions.