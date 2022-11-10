GFF launches Fifa Talent Development Scheme

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) today officially launched the Fifa Talent Development Scheme (TDS) in the form of a press conference at the Football House.

The Scheme, among other things, will offer assistance to FIFA’s Member Associations (MAs) in helping them achieve their full potentials and to reduce the disparity in the level of football in the world. The TDS is part of FIFA’s collaborative work with MAs to increase global competitiveness and investment through a holistic approach in terms of technical and educational projects.

In launching the Project, the GFF President Lamin Kaba Bajo said the Scheme is within his Executive’s National Football Development Plan. “This scheme or project was conceived by FIFA few years ago and President [Gianni] Infantino is very passionate with this project. As you would know, this falls very well within our plans and aspirations since we assumed leadership of this office when we launched our CARM [capacity building for coaches, administrators, referees and medics] project,” he said.

Mr. Bajo noted that the GFF as a body have given huge attention to human resources’ development and capacity building of any kind. “We believe that without the requisite knowledge, no development will be sustainable,” he added, while thanking FIFA for the support and assured them of his leadership’s willingness to fully implement the project.

For his part, the visiting FIFA Technical Consultant Mr. Dominique Niyozima expressed delight in the football facilities he visited and the commitment shown to get the project. “This project is for the world but I can tell you in Africa, Gambia is among the first seven countries been awarded this project and so this shows the commitment of the President and his Executive Committee to develop football in The Gambia. I’m quite sure that Gambian football will move forward and this project is one of the key elements that FIFA is proposing and is offering to each and every MA in the world.”

Other speakers included the GFF General Secretary Lamin M. Jassey and Technical Director Sang John Ndong. They both hailed the GFF leadership for been able to secure an important technical scheme meant to increase quality and performance of football in The Gambia.

GFF Media