KMC TO BUILD 7 RECREATIONAL PARKS

The Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC) yesterday formally laid the foundation for the construction of seven recreational parks across the municipality. The recreational parks project is part of the Kanifing Environmental Transformation Programme, KETP.

Each of the seven parks will cost D3 million dalasi with the money already at hand.

The foundation laying ceremony kick starting the entire parks project took place at the Buffer Zone where the Talinding South park will be constructed. Each of the beneficiary communities will hold a separate ceremony to connect them to the project as their own. The Bakau foundation laying ceremony is scheduled for this evening at the Bakau Park.

According to Mayor Talib Bensouda who presided over the ceremony, each of the seven parks will have a children’s play ground, 6- Aside football field, toilet blocks and perimeter -chain link.

The parks will be built at Talinding, Bakau, Kanifing South, Kotu, Bakoteh, Abuko and a yet to be disclosed location for the seventh one.

“Also, Africell Telecoms company has generously committed itself to build a full basketball court, equipped with outdoor gym in each park while the Traffic Lights KMC- Africell Park will be opened on December 7,” Mayor Bensouda said.

The KETP project was conceived by the KMC in 2019 and sold to the EU which gave funding at the tune of 3million Euro.