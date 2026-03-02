Africmed CEO assures president stronger partnership to boost health sector

- Advertisement -

The chief executive officer of Africmed International Hospital, Dr Omar Jagne, has reaffirmed his institution’s commitment to supporting national health development during a courtesy call on President Adama Barrow at State House on 25th February.

Dr Jagne accompanied by senior staff members of Africmed International Hospital visited the president to commend him for the “landmark achievements in transforming Gambia’s health sector”. Dr Jagne and his team also congratulated the president on the country’s 61st independence anniversary and offered prayers for his good health, long life, and prosperity during the holy month of Ramadan.

In his remarks, Dr Jagne thanked the president for granting them the audience and praised his leadership, which he said has created a peaceful and enabling environment for private sector participation in national development. He noted that the progress registered in the health sector over the years has been significant, citing the construction and upgrading of hospitals, health centres, diagnostic facilities, and clinics across the country. He also pointed to improvements in ambulance services, the annual graduation of medical students, and the presence of biomedical engineers to maintain modern equipment.

- Advertisement -

The Africmed CEO acknowledged that while notable strides have been made, private hospitals continue to face challenges. These include the high cost of procuring and maintaining medical equipment, as well as retaining specialised medical professionals. Despite these hurdles, he assured President Barrow of Africmed’s “unwavering commitment” to complement government’s efforts in strengthening healthcare delivery. He further commended the minister of health for his dedication to advancing reforms within the sector and reaffirmed Africmed’s readiness to deepen collaboration and coordination with the government.

Dr Jagne invited the president to visit Africmed International Hospital to gain firsthand insight into the services provided by the institution.

In response, President Barrow expressed appreciation for the visit and described Africmed as a household name in The Gambia due to its quality healthcare services. He praised Dr Jagne for his professionalism and contribution to national development, noting that the hospital remains one of the preferred healthcare institutions for many Gambians.

- Advertisement -

The president encouraged Africmed’s leadership to continue investing in the sector and to maintain a cordial working relationship with the government to ensure improved service delivery. He reiterated his administration’s commitment to strengthening the country’s health system and acknowledged the pivotal role private institutions like Africmed play in achieving that goal.