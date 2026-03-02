NRP decries fake audio of Hamat 

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

The National Reconciliation Party has issued a statement rejecting an audio circulating on the social media purported to be the voice of its party leader Hamat Bah and Minister of Lands and Religious Affairs alleging that if he decamps from the NPP-led coalition, no Fula would vote for President Barrow in the 5th December presidential election.

The NRP described the audio as “blatantly false and a deliberate attempt to mislead the public”, explaining it was generated through artificial intelligence (AI).

The statement released yesterday and signed by the party administrative secretary, Dam Touray, clarified: “The attention of the NRP has been drawn to a malicious audio circulating on the social media, purported to be the voice of Hamat Bah, secretary general and party leader of the NRP, who is also a senior member of the NPP-led coalition government and a long-standing confidant of President Adama Barrow. The said audio falsely alleges that Honourable Bah made tribal remarks suggesting that if he leaves the Barrow government, no Fula person would vote for President Barrow in the December 2026 Presidential Election.

“The NRP wishes to unequivocally inform the general public that the audio in question is entirely fabricated and generated using artificial intelligence technology. It is a deliberate attempt to mislead citizens, create division, and tarnish the hard-earned reputation of Honourable Bah. We strongly believe this malicious act is orchestrated by individuals who are deeply uncomfortable with the strong, professional, and brotherly relationship that exists between Honourable Bah and President Barrow, as well as the growing unity within the coalition,” he said.

Touray described his party leader as “a statesman of high integrity, maturity, and national standing, who throughout his political career, has consistently championed national unity, inclusiveness, and peaceful coexistence among all Gambians irrespective of tribe, religion, or political affiliation.”

He added: “Tribal sentiments and divisive rhetoric are completely inconsistent with his character, principles, and long-standing public record. Such statements, therefore, could never emanate from him. The NRP further reiterates that Honourable Bah’s unflinching support and dedication to the NPP-led coalition government remain steadfast and unwavering.”

He appealed to the public to remain vigilant against misinformation, particularly in an era where AI technology can be misused to fabricate voices and manipulate public perception.