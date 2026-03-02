Cannabis fields burnt in Jinack raid 

- Advertisement -

By Sirrah Touray

A tense standoff was unfolding in Jinack Island after a joint operation on Saturday, saw officers of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency (DLEAG), supported by the Gambia Police Force, destroy several suspected cannabis fields.

The operation targeted cultivated fields in the villages of Jinack, where cannabis farming is widely believed to be a primary source of income. Officers reportedly burnt large sections of the fields, triggering anger among residents who confronted the security personnel. Despite the tense exchanges and reported clashes, no arrests were made.

Authorities have described the exercise as a routine enforcement of national drug laws. However, residents described it as a blow to their survival. Many contend that the destruction of the fields would compound years of neglect and the absence of viable economic alternatives. “They came and destroyed everything,” a resident, who requested anonymity, said. “This is how we feed our children. We have been asking for help for years.”

Community members say poor soil conditions limit conventional farming, while access to basic services remains a challenge. The island lacks electricity, pipe-borne water and a proper road network linking it to the mainland. Families depend largely on traditional wells for drinking water.

Local leaders also claim that key facilities, including the village clinic and school, were built and maintained mainly through the support of foreign visitors rather than government. “The only time we see officials is during elections,” an elder said. “But when it is time to raid our farms, they know the way.”

While residents acknowledge that cannabis cultivation is illegal in The Gambia, they are calling for dialogue and alternative livelihood opportunities in fishing, eco tourism and sustainable agriculture. They insist that enforcement alone will not resolve the underlying economic hardship.