Afrobarometer: Majority of Gambians say foreign job seekers not welcome

By Omar Bah

At least 72 percent of Gambians say they want fewer or no migrant workers, according to a latest Afrobarometer survey.

Respondents across 38 African countries including The Gambia were asked whether their government should allow more or fewer foreign job seekers to live and work in their country.

On average, nearly two-thirds say “fewer job seekers” (49%) or “no job seekers at all” (15%) should be allowed in.

The latest finding is seen by many as ironic given the number of Gambians who say they want to migrate to other countries to seek for better jobs.

An Afrobarometer report published in 2024 indicated that approximately 70 percent of Gambians expressed a desire to migrate, primarily due to economic hardships.

According to the report, high youth unemployment, reported at around 41.5%, and limited job opportunities are significant factors driving this trend.

The report added that many Gambians see migration as a means to seek better living conditions and support their families financially.

It found out that about seven in 10 Gambians have considered emigrating, with the proportion of citizens who have given it “a lot” of thought almost doubling since 2018.