Is fuel from the Mandinari depot contaminated?

Some oil marketing companies (OMCs) have confirmed returning contaminated fuel tankers to the Mandinari Fuel Depot, sparking concerns over fuel quality and public safety.

The contamination was allegedly detected during routine quality checks, with some OMCs citing product quality concerns as the reason for returning the fuel.

The exact nature of the contamination is unclear, but insiders suggest it could be due to water infiltration or compromised storage conditions.

Some OMCs blame the Public Utility Authority (Pura) for failing to address the issue, highlighting the need for a trusted national testing reference point.

The incident has raised concerns about mechanical damage to vehicles and generators, as well as potential financial losses for businesses and households.

When contacted for comments, Energy Minister Nani Juwara said he has confirmed from the Mandinari Fuel Depot officials that the reports of fuel contamination were false, but the situation remained unclear.

According to sources, contaminated petroleum products were distributed from the Mandinari Fuel Depot to several OMCs and that concerns were raised after routine quality checks reportedly detected irregularities in a recent batch of fuel.

The development has sparked quiet tension among industry players, with some OMCs confirming to have returned their consignment, citing product quality concerns.

Insiders at the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Mandinari Depot have confirmed that some affected tankers were returned and accepted by the depot.

Sources added that the depot is at zero PMS.

“What that means is people have positive quantities there that could be pumped out but they are not able to pump it because they know that it has been discovered that it is contaminated. So they have segregated it. This is principally the failure of Pura. They could have gone there and investigate and then issue a public statement.”

According to the affected OMCs, many drivers have long complained about contaminated petrol.

“We have now confirmed that the fault is coming from the depot. When they have this contaminated fuel, instead of returning it for recycling they give it to some OMCs and that has been creating a lot of issues. This is not something to be taken lightly. Fuel quality is directly linked to public safety and economic stability. Any lapse can have serious consequences,” a senior source familiar with depot operations said under condition of anonymity.

Both Gam-Petroleum Manager Yerro Jallow and Pura DG Njogu Bah were unavailable for immediate comments on the matter.