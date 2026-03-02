President sets up panel to probe UTG leadership

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

President Adama Barrow has set up an independent committee to investigate the University of The Gambia’s “directorial challenges mainly due to the persistent conflict” between the Governing Council and the Vice Chancellor Professor Herbert Robinson.

According to the government, this “ongoing dispute” has generated significant concerns about UTG’s governance, transparency and its overall ability to function effectively.

“In order to address this complex situation, the president has taken decisive action to set up an independent committee to specifically investigate this leadership tussle at the UTG,” the Ministry of Higher Education said in a statement seen by The Standard.

The committee will be chaired by Yaya Sirreh Jallow (former permanent secretary) and will comprise the following members: the ombudsman, chairman of the Public Service Commission, Ann Therese Ndong-Jatta (former minister of education), Dr Alieu Badara Senghore (chairperson of University of Education), Ms Anta Taal (project coordinator at CPCU of the Ministry of Finance), and Mr Essa Sowe (deputy secretary general of the Gambia Teachers Union).

The committee is tasked with ensuring a fair and thorough examination of the issues affecting the university.

In another development, The Standard also understands that the president has granted approval for UTG Governing Council to hire a new Vice Chancellor since the term of the current Vice who was appointed in 2021 is set to end soon and a decision has been taken against renewal.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology has instructed the Governing Council to proceed with the advertisement of the position of VC.